AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.85 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 89.59%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

