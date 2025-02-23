Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.79.

Shares of AXSM opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

