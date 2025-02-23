Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $5.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Azul has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $760.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Azul by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Azul by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 449,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Azul by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 905,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

