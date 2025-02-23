B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Novavax

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NVAX stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $133,225.40. This trade represents a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares during the last quarter. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

