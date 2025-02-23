B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rogers

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NYSE ROG opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. Rogers has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rogers by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 46.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,947,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

