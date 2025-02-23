Bank of America Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $140.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TOL opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

