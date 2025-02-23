Barclays Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $315.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $359.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $232.19 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.