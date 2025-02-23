Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $89.20. Approximately 5,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4,248.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

