Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bitdeer Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $13.09 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

