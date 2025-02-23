BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 70230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 837,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,512 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 583,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

