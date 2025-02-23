Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 600,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 282,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

