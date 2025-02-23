Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $231.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

