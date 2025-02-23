Blue Trust Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.9% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $209.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.