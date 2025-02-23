Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 315.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 506,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 84.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Frontdoor stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

