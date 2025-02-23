Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4,810.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Globant by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $11,145,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.06.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

