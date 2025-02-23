Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,807,000 after purchasing an additional 727,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $29.98 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.