bluebird bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,893 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 1,475 put options.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 152.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.