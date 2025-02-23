BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get BluMetric Environmental alerts:

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 2.0 %

CVE:BLM opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. BluMetric Environmental has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.22 million, a P/E ratio of 426.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

About BluMetric Environmental

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.