BMO Capital Markets Cuts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $270.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $284.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $217.77 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $180.24 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

