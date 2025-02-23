BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:CE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

