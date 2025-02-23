BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

WING stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $232.19 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 36,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

