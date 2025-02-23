BRF (BRFS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.86. BRF has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

