Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,098 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,444,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,574,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 747,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 559,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

