Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $102.86

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.86.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on AFL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.