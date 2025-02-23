Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $42.40

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 239,941 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,633,000 after acquiring an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

