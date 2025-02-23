Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $94.67

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several research firms recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

KTB stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

