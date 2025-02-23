Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT at $60.20

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SMCI opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

