Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $140.73

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.73.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.