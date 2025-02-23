Brokers Set Expectations for CNX Resources Q1 Earnings

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.69.

Shares of CNX opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 311.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNX Resources news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

