BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $719.98 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.