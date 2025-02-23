Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 346,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $31,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $43.56 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

