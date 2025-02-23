Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

