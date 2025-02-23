Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Cameco Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
