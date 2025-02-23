Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s current price.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 6.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCO opened at C$61.87 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total transaction of C$4,283,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total value of C$121,755.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.