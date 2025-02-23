Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of PRTA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Prothena has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 526,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 69,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

