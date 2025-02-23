CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of CareTrust REIT worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.