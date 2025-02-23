CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $32.30. CarGurus shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 431,793 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $163,872.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,424.78. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Down 17.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

