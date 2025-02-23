Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $30,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.