Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. This represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

