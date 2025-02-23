CAVA Group (CAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $223.34 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CAVA Group Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of CAVA stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.89 and a beta of 3.25.
In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
