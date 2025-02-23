CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

