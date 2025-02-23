Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

