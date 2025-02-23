Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.25. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 143,088 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,650,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,869,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,435,794 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

