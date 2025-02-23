Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

