Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,238,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $63,114,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.