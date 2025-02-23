Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

