Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

