Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average of $204.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.