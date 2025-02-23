Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $116.92 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

