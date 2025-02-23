CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.53.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.20 and a twelve month high of C$35.89.

In related news, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

