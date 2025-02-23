Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.75. 780,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,580,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Clear Secure Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $62,950,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 30.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,692 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

